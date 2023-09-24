Several Injured after Tree Falls on Vehicles on Route 50 near Parsonsburg

Image courtesy Parsonsburg VFC

Tropical Storm Ophelia played havoc with traffic on Route 50 in Wicomico County Saturday night. Parsonsburg Fire personnel were called to Route 50 and Forest Grove Road just after 7 Saturday night for a downed tree that struck several vehicles in the westbound lanes. Several people were reported injured and Parsonsburg crews were assisted by Salisbury and Pittsville fire companies as well as the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office and State Police.

The roadway was full reopened by 9:30 to all traffic.