Update: 3 Shot In Salisbury; Gunman Sought

A woman was grazed by a gunshot Tuesday night in Salisbury, and two adult males also were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Salisbury Police said an argument involving a group of people in the 100-block of First Street escalated into a fight, and someone started to fire a handgun while running away. None of the injuries are described as life-threatening.

Police were still trying to locate the gunman.

Salisbury Police investigate an assault with firearm that occurred early Tuesday evening.

On July 13, 2021 at approximately 5:43 in the evening, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 100 block of First Street for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers met with a 19-yearold female victim, who advised that she had been struck by a bullet. The officers observed injuries on the victim that were consistent with having been grazed by a bullet. Shortly thereafter, officers learned that a 28-year-old male victim and a 19-year-old male victim had already responded to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional having sustained injuries as a result of this incident. Upon meeting with the male victims, it was determined each male had sustained an injury as a result of having been shot with a firearm. Salisbury EMS transported the female victim to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional where she also received treatment. None of the sustained injuries are considered life-threatening at this time.

Through the course of the investigation, officers and detectives were able to determine that prior to the call to police, a group of individuals had engaged in an argument in the roadway on the 100 block of First Street. The argument ultimately transitioned into a physical confrontation that resulted in an unknown male suspect fleeing from the affray and then running northbound on First Street while firing a handgun at individuals still involved in the confrontation. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’11” in height, 165 pounds, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Officers and detectives were able to process the scene of the incident wherein they recovered evidence

indicative of a firearms incident having occurred.

The investigation is ongoing and the Salisbury Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (410) 548- Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in this incident.

Salisbury Police are investigating gunfire that left several people injured.

The shots were fired Tuesday night in the 100-block of Delaware Avenue. Police said early on social media that there was no continuing threat to the community.

Initially, there were reports that three people had been wounded No other details have been released.

