Severe thunderstorm affects power throughout Sussex County

Heavy winds and severe weather conditions have affected power for hundreds of residents across Sussex County.

As of 11 a.m., Friday several hundred people were without power across Sussex County and parts of southern Kent County, including 73 who experienced outages in Harrington and 200 in Felton, according to Delmarva Power.

Coastal areas further south also experienced high winds that affected power, including areas in and around Fenwick Island where 381 were reported to be without electricity.

Dozens were without power mid-morning in the Frankford, Selbyville, and Millsboro areas, according to Delaware Electric Co-op.

Futher south in Worcester County, Delmarva Power reported that roughly 300 were without power in Berlin, and roughly 50 customers in Wicomico County near Salisbury.

A High Wind Warning was issued for Sussex County and Cape May until 7 p.m. Friday.

Wind advisories will remain in affect for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia until 6 p.m. Friday.