Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Parts Of Delmarva

Severe weather is a day-long concern.

The day has begun with Severe Thunderstorm Warnings from the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Sussex County in southern Delaware…

Southwestern New Castle County in northern Delaware…

Western Kent County in central Delaware…

Talbot County in eastern Maryland…

Queen Anne’s County in northeastern Maryland…

Caroline County in eastern Maryland…

Kent County in northeastern Maryland…

* Until 715 AM EDT.

* At 612 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Kennedyville to near Trappe, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Easton, Centerville, Smyrna, Chestertown, Denton, Centreville,

Clayton, Federalsburg, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Trappe, St.

Michaels, Church Hill, Preston, Oxford, Millington, Sudlersville,

Goldsboro and Queen Anne.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall

take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause

greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be

followed.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to

ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors

immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough

to be struck by lightning.

