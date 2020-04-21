UPDATED: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Canceled – Watch Remains in Effect till 5pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning till 3pm CANCELED

Talbot County, MD

Sussex County, DE

Queen Anne’s County, MD

Cumberland County, NJ

Caroline County, MD

At 204 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aberdeen Proving Ground to near Kent Point, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible.

* Locations impacted include… Dover, Middletown, Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Smyrna, Milford,

Chestertown, Denton, Centreville, Harrington, Camden, Clayton, Bridgeville, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Cheswold, Rock Hall and St. Michaels.

People attending Covid-19 Drive through testing should seek safe shelter immediately!

=============================================

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that affects the following WGMD locations until 2:45pm :

Cumberland County,NJ

Kent County,DE

At 149 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Talleyville, or near Wilmington, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible.

* Locations impacted include… Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington, Vineland, Newark, Millville,

Bridgeton, Middletown, Elkton, Gloucester City, Cumberland, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Chester, Deptford, Voorhees, West Deptford, Glassboro and Lindenwold.

People attending Covid-19 Drive through testing should seek safe shelter immediately!

==============================================

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that affects the following WGMD locations until 5pm:

Cape May County,NJ

Cumberland County,NJ

Sussex County,DE

Kent County,DE

Caroline County,MD

Talbot County,MD

Queen Anne’s County,MD