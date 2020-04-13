Severe weather causes damage, outages across Sussex County

Severe weather is engulfing much of the region today across Delmarva, specifically Sussex County where there are multiple reports of fallen trees, downed power lines, and outages.

As of late Monday morning, there were multiple reports of wires down across the county, including Route 24 and Banks Road near Long Neck where a tree fell and took with it multiple power lines. There were also eports of another tree hanging onto power lines on Route 404 in Bridgeville, just before Route 18.

Crews with Delaware Electric Cooperative were responding to at least 10,500 scattered outages across the area due to downed wires and trees caused by high winds.

Delmarva Power reported over a hundred active outages shortly before noon, and roughly 3,500 other customers that were affected as a result of service interruptions caused by the storm.

There were also widespread reports of tree limbs, brush, and other debris on multiple roadways caused by the wind gusts across the county. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

The storm’s peak is expected sometime between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.