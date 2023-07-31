Severe Weather Likely Contributed to 2 Worcester County Fires Saturday Night

Saturday night’s severe weather contributed to at least two fires in Worcester County Saturday night. Multiple fire companies responded to a barn fire just after 8:30 on Whiton Road in Show Hill. Crews battled that blaze for about 3 hours before it was brought under control. And a house fire in Pocomoke was called in just after 10:30 on Clark Avenue. Crews were on the scene for 2 hours before the fire was brought under control – two tenants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Worcester County Fire Marshal officials are still investigating, but believe severe weather contributed to both incidents.