Sewer Rupture Pours Wastewater Into St. Jones River

A sewer break has caused wastewater to flow into the St. Jones River in Kent County.

According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, the ‘force main break’ occurred near the Kent County pumping station along its Puncheon Run line. DNREC and Kent County Public Works have responded to make repairs and assess the situation.

Residents were advised to limit their water use, as one of the largest water lines serving Kent County had to be shut down. People were also advised to avoid contact with the water in the St. Jones River in the area of the leak, between Dover and Bowers.