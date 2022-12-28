Sex offender in Maryland in Custody for Sexual Assault and CDS Distribution to a Minor

A Tier One registered sex offender in Maryland faces numerous charges stemming from an investigation of sexual assault and sexual solicitation of a 15-year old girl. 25-year-old Ryshiem Tyke Gibson of Easton, Maryland is also charged with giving a controlled dangerous substance to the girl. Gibson went before a Caroline County District Court Commissioner and is now held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Cpl. A. Hafer of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-479-5980.