Sex Offender Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison

The Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County has sentenced a 27-year-old man who used to live in Salisbury to 45 years in prison. In addition, Steven Crocker will have to register as a Tier 3 offender on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life. Crocker was convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Second Degree Rape, and related offenses. In October of 2021, the victim, who was under the age of ten at the time, reported sexual abuse by Crocker who was a household member.