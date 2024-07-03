Sharnae Harmon’s Accomplishments as First African American Woman from Delaware to Graduate from West Point, N.Y.

Sharnae Harmon successfully graduated on May 25th from West Point, N.Y. as the first African American female for the State of Delaware. She graduated from Sussex Technical High School in June 2020. Sharnae studied Criminal Justice while there and did JROTC all four years as she always wanted to join the military. Once at West Point, she took part in boxing and won 2 collegiate national championship titles at 119lbs and 1 New England golden glove championship title at 125 lbs.

Additional Information about Sharnae Harmon:

Sharnae graduated from West Point on May 25, 2024. She made Dean’s List all four years and also received the Academic Award for Achievement her final year meaning she was in the top 15% in each pillar.

Sharnae Harmon