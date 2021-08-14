Sharp, Bennett Win Rehoboth Commissioner Race!

The results from Saturday’s annual election in Rehoboth Beach are in! Toni Sharp and Tim Bennett have won the two soon-to-be-open commissioner seats.

Here are the 2021 election totals:

Registered voters for 2021: 1,703

Number of voters: 618

Number of absentee voters: 572

Total voters: 1,190

Commissioners-elect Toni Sharp and Tim Bennett, August 14, 2021. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

SEATS FOR COMMISSIONER (TWO):

Timothy Bennett, # of votes: 621 *

Richard Byrne, # of votes: 559

Rachel Macha, # of votes: 491

Mary Sharp, # of votes: 622 *

Sharp and Bennett will be sworn in as Rehoboth Beach Commissioners at the September 17th meeting.