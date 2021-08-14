Sharp, Bennett Win Rehoboth Commissioner Race!
August 14, 2021/
The results from Saturday’s annual election in Rehoboth Beach are in! Toni Sharp and Tim Bennett have won the two soon-to-be-open commissioner seats.
Here are the 2021 election totals:
Registered voters for 2021: 1,703
Number of voters: 618
Number of absentee voters: 572
Total voters: 1,190
SEATS FOR COMMISSIONER (TWO):
- Timothy Bennett, # of votes: 621 *
- Richard Byrne, # of votes: 559
- Rachel Macha, # of votes: 491
- Mary Sharp, # of votes: 622 *
Sharp and Bennett will be sworn in as Rehoboth Beach Commissioners at the September 17th meeting.