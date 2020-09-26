Sharptown Woman Charged with Murder of Husband

Image courtesy MSP

A Sharptown woman is charged in the murder of her husband in their home Friday night. Maryland State Police were called to a Water Street home for a shooting around 10:30. They found 51 year old Edward Kohlhoff suffering from gunshot wounds – he was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, 55 year old Sharon Kohlhoff was in the home – Police say the two were arguing when she allegedly shot him several times. Police learned that earlier in the Sharon had called police earlier asking about a protective order because they were having marital problems. Police say there is no other record of previous responses for domestic-related issues to their home. Sharon is charged with 1st degree murder, assault and other charges.