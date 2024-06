A shed fire that occurred on Pheasant Drive, Hurlock, Dorchester Co yesterday is under investigation. Damage to the 12′ x 20′ wood framed shed is estimated at $10,000 and loss of contents at $15,000. The fire started on the inside of the shed. If anyone has any information on this fire, please call Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.