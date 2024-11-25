Shed Fire in Salisbury Sunday Under Investigation

Firefighters in Salisbury were called for a fire Sunday evening on Church Street in Salisbury. Crews arriving on the scene just after 4:30 found a 10’ x 20’ shed well-involved with exposure to the residence. The fire was quickly brought under control and significant damage to the residence was prevented. Firefighters were on the scene for over 2 hours.

The State Fire Marshal’s office say the fire began inside the shed and the cause remains under investigation. Damage is estimated at $10,000

Anyone with information on this fire should contact the State Fire Marshal’s office in Salisbury – 410-713-3780.