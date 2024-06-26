Sheriff Joe Gamble and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Congratulate Major R. Scott Mergenthaler on Retirement

Sheriff Joe Gamble and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Major R. Scott Mergenthaler on his retirement from his over fifty-one-year career in law enforcement. They offer a sincere thank you and well wishes for his dedication and professionalism to the citizens of Talbot County for the last eighteen years of service. They refer to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office as being a more complete office today because of his guidance and leadership, improving overall operations, working conditions, equipment and service to the citizens of Talbot County. Scott is retiring to spend more time with his wife of fifty years, Patti, his two children, Matt and Kristin and their families.

Major R. Scott Mergenthaler

Additional Information from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office:

Scott was born and raised in Baltimore County, moving to Howard County when he was 22 years old. Scott and Patti moved to Talbot County shortly after being hired and now proudly call Talbot County their home. Scott began his career in law enforcement in January 1973 as a cadet with the Maryland State Police, entering the Maryland State Police Academy in September 1974. Scott quickly demonstrated his leadership abilities and started his climb through the ranks becoming a Commander in the Motor Carrier Safety Program in November 1987, which merged in 1990 to become the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division where he was named Chief of Staff. Scott was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in January 1994 and was assigned as the Barrack Commander, Waterloo Barrack in July 1994, where he

remained until his retirement in December 1998.