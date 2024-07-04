Sheriff’s Deputies in Talbot County Make Arrests for Possession of Controlled Substances

Deputies from Talbot County charged a 51-year-old Ridgley, Maryland man after a traffic stop and search of the vehicle in the area of Matthewstown Road near Turkey Creek Road. They utilized a police K-9 and found a controlled substance and paraphernalia in a bag belonging to the man, who is a passenger identified as Darrett Andre Wilson. He was charged on a criminal citation and released on his signature.

Deputies also charged a 20-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman in a separate case after they stopped a motor vehicle the day before–on June 28th– on Ocean Gateway near the Wendy’s restaurant. Deputies noticed a controlled substance on the passenger, identified as Danielle Sadie Warner. Deputies found additional controlled substances and paraphernalia during a search and charged Warner with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia on criminal citations. Warner also was released upon her signature on the criminal citations.