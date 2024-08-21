Sheriff’s Office Reports “Alarming Increase” in Road Sign Damage in Talbot County Costing Taxpayers Thousands of Dollars

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying the individuals responsible for damage to county road signs. Talbot County Roads Superintendent and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office have noted an alarming increase in these incidents over the last year, with the majority of damage occurring in the Cordova area. According to the Superintendent, 64 incidents have occurred over the last year, costing Talbot County taxpayers almost $18,000 for repairs and replacement of road signs. According to Talbot County Roads invoices, nearly 90% of the reported incidents were caused by vandalism. Anyone with information should contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (information below).

Additional Information from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says only do these senseless acts of destruction cost taxpayers

money, but they also divert the efforts of the county roads workers away from projects to

improve roadways in our county.

If anyone has any information related to these acts, they are

requested to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020, by email at

sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, on Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff’s Office or on our

website; talbotsheriff.org. Any information can be made anonymously and will be kept

confidential.