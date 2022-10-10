Shooting at Roma’s Pizza in Dover Hospitalizes One

Dover Police are investigating a shooting at Roma’s Pizza Sunday evening. Police were called just after 4:30pm and located an adult male victim who suffered a gunshot wound in the upper body. He was treated at an area hospital and is in stable condition. Police located a .22 caliber shell casing inside the restaurant and several 9mm casings outside, however it was determined the round fired inside struck the victim. No other victims were located and the identity of the suspect is currently not known. Anyone with information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.