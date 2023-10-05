Shooting in Bridgeville Under Investigation

Investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeville Wednesday night continues by Delaware State Police. Bridgeville Police were called to the Canterbury Apartments just before 11pm for a home invasion where a black man forced his way into the home and displayed a firearm to two residents. The suspect was gone when police arrived.

Around 11:30pm, a 9-1-1 call from a Perdue AgriBusiness-Bridgeville Grain Elevator and Feed Mill employee reported a co-worker showed up and stated it was his last day – and showed a firearm. Police later determined this to be the suspect from the home invasion – he was gone when police arrived.

State and Bridgeville Police spotted the suspect, a 23 year old man from Bridgeville, walking in a field and ordered him to stop – but the suspect fired his weapon twice and a DSP trooper returned fire. A short time late the suspect was found dead in the middle of Newton Road with a gunshot wound – a shell casing by his body. It is unknown whether the suspect’s injuries were self-inflicted or from gunfire exchange.

Per Delaware State Police standard operating procedures, the involved trooper will be put on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted regarding the use of force.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact Sergeant Yeich by calling 302-741-2703 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.