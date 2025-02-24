UPDATE: Arrest Made; Shooting in Greensboro, MD Under investigation

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the case of a shooting incident that occurred at the Save-A-Lot grocery store in Greensboro, Maryland, on February 12th. Today, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Jeffery Joseph Smith Sr. of Baltimore, Maryland. Smith has been charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, possession of a handgun in a vehicle, possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and reckless endangerment. Throughout the investigation, Mr. Smith was identified as the individual seen in the surveillance

footage, discharging a firearm at an individual who was fleeing the scene. Following his arrest, Smith was presented before the Caroline County District Court Commissioner for his initial hearing and was subsequently remanded to the Caroline County Detention Center without the option for bond.

Additional Information from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office:

This case remains under investigation. Individuals who may have any relevant information are

encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United States Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force As with all legal proceedings, it is important to remember that all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.