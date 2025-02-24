UPDATE: Arrest Made; Shooting in Greensboro, MD Under investigation
UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the case of a shooting incident that occurred at the Save-A-Lot grocery store in Greensboro, Maryland, on February 12th. Today, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Jeffery Joseph Smith Sr. of Baltimore, Maryland. Smith has been charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, possession of a handgun in a vehicle, possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and reckless endangerment. Throughout the investigation, Mr. Smith was identified as the individual seen in the surveillance
footage, discharging a firearm at an individual who was fleeing the scene. Following his arrest, Smith was presented before the Caroline County District Court Commissioner for his initial hearing and was subsequently remanded to the Caroline County Detention Center without the option for bond.
Additional Information from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office:
This case remains under investigation. Individuals who may have any relevant information are
encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United States Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force As with all legal proceedings, it is important to remember that all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Original Post:
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened yesterday, February 12th at the Save A Lot Grocery Store in Greensboro, Maryland. Deputies responded to the shooting at 3:40 PM. Surveillance footage showed an altercation near a parked vehicle, where one person fled while another chased and fired a handgun. The shooter then escaped in a dark-colored car heading north on Greensboro Road, while another individual walked toward Whitelysburg Road. The person who was fired at was picked up a short distance from the incident location prior to law enforcement arriving.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
This investigation is on-going and anyone with information or who can identify the individual in the provided photograph is urged to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-479-2515. Tips can be submitted anonymously. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maryland State Police, Greensboro Police Department and the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services.