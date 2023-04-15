Shooting in Laurel Friday Leaves 1 Dead

Laurel were called for the second time this week for a shooting – this time to the Wexford Village Apartments on Sunset Drive around 2:40 Friday afternoon. Police found a victim behind one of the apartment buildings with multiple gunshot wounds and began CPR and life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Laurel Police requested that DSP assume the investigation – there is currently no suspect information available.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective Bluto at 302-741-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.