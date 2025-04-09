Shooting in Seaford Leaves One Man Dead

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening that left one man dead. Police say that on April 8th at about 5:50 p.m., officers from the Seaford Police Department and Delaware State Police responded to a report of a shooting on Clarence Street, between Thomas Street and Chandler Street, within the city limits of Seaford. Upon arriving, officers found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and began life-saving efforts. The victim, a 32-year-old man from Seaford was transported by EMS to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified. According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown number of individuals shot the victim.

Additional Information from DSP:

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to actively investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.