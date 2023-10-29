Shooting in Selbyville Saturday Night Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A fight broke out during Halloween party just before midnight Saturday at a strip mall on Route 113 north of Selbyville. Delaware State Police say party-goers were asked to leave and the fight moved into the parking lot when someone pulled a handgun and began shooting. As police arrived, several vehicles were leaving the scene and numerous shell casings were found in the parking lot.

Police received word of two victims taken by private vehicles to area hospitals. Neither victim was reported to be a part of the fight. Police report a 21 year old woman from Milford was shot while getting into her car – she was pronounced dead at the hospital. A second victim – a 30 year old woman from Seaford was also struck while sitting in her car in the parking lot. She was treated and released from an area hospital. Police say the suspect has not been found.

Anyone with information – contact Detective Bluto at 302-741-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.