Shooting Incident Damages Dover Home and an Elementary School

Dover Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a home and a window at an Elementary School damaged. Police were called just before 8 Friday morning after a home on North West Street was struck by gunfire – the home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured. Police learned that just after 1am police were called for shots fired near the Hamlett Shopping Center – no victims and no crime scene was found. However further investigation found a window at Fairview Elementary School was damaged by gunfire during this incident. Police believe the school was NOT the intended target.

The investigation continues – if you have information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.