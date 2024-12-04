Shooting Investigation in Salisbury; Evidence Recovered

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which two individuals were reportedly shooting at each other in the area of Rockawalkin Ridge Road. It was also reported that a Wicomico County School bus was in the vicinity at the time of the shooting. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that no students on the bus were involved in this incident and were not in immediate danger. Deputies arrived on the scene within minutes and were able to quickly secure the area to ensure the safety of neighboring residents. Deputies were unable to locate any suspects or victims but did recover evidence related to the incident. Deputies and detectives are working diligently to gather all relevant information. They are collaborating with school officials and agencies in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.