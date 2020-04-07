Shooting investigation underway in Felton

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Felton.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident around 11 p.m., Monday when troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Barney Jenkins Road in Felton for reports of shots being fired.

Police arrived and found numerous shell casings lying in the middle of the roadway.

It was also learned that a home had been struck numerous times by gun fire, and appeared that two rounds had entered through the front of the house.

Contact was made with three residents who were inside the house during this incident, all who were uninjured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Troop 3, Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Nash at (302) 697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.