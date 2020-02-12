Shooting investigation underway in Seaford

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Seaford.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 12 a.m., Tuesday when troopers responded to the 24000 block of Middlecord Circle in Seaford, for reports of shots fired.

Troopers arrived and observed an unoccupied silver Chevrolet Impala parked on the street with numerous bullet holes.

Contact was made with the owner of the vehicle who was staying at a nearby home.

The owner of the vehicle said she was woken up by the sound of gunshots, and when she looked outside she did not see anyone.

Further investigation revealed that a bullet had also struck a Buick that was parked next to the Impala.

Contact was made with the owner who also reported hearing gunshots but did not see anything. T

here were no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman at Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.