Shop Local Campaign Revs Up In Md.

Shopping local does not mean compromising health and safety, according to Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Franchot has launched the annual “Shop Maryland for the Holidays” campaign that encourages Marylanders to spend money in their local communities.

Franchot told WGMD’s Mike Bradley that eight months into the pandemic, small businesses and restaurateurs know what they’re doing when it comes to keeping their premises clean and safe.

“They protect themselves, their employees, their customers… they’re not about to do something reckless,” Franchot said. At the same time, Franchot added that small businesses have been “decimated” over the course of the pandemic.

This year, nine credit unions based in Maryland have agreed to support the local shopping campaign by offering rewards points to members for their local purchases between now and the end of the year.

“It is more important than ever to support your local businesses that have been hit the hardest by COVID shutdowns,” Maryland Retailers Association President Cailey Locklair said. “These businesses have done everything in their power to create a safe environment for you to shop in and need your business!”