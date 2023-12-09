Shop With A Cop – Fun for All in Berlin

Image courtesy MSP Berlin

Maryland State Police in Berlin and other local police departments held their Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. Thirty children from Worcester County were paired with a uniformed trooper or officer. They met at the Berlin Barrack and the children were sworn in as honorary ‘auxiliary’ officers. They then went by State Police bus to the Berlin Walmart and were each given $150 to shop for presents. After their shopping trip – it was back to the barracks for lunch. Each family also received a food basket. Multiple agencies including the Worcester County CRICKET Center made this event possible.