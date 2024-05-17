Shoplifting Seminar in Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold a seminar for retail businesses on Tuesday, May 21st on Shoplifting Indicators and Prevention. Presented by the Rehoboth Beach and Delaware State Police you’ll learn to detect shoplifting behaviors, prevent shoplifting in your business and the prosecution of shoplifting crimes. The seminar is from 10:30am to 12:30pm in the 3rd floor training room at Rehoboth Beach City Hall.

You do need to RSVP – call 302-227-2233 ext. 11 or email kate@beach-fun.com.