Shot Fired At Dover Gas Station; Suspect Sought

Dover Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting incident at a gas station.



According to police, the man got into a dispute with an employee at U.S. Gas on North Dupont Highway about a purchase Saturday afternoon. Police said the suspect made a threat to shoot, took out a black handgun and fired a shot toward the employee. The employee was not hurt.



A police investigation led to the identification of the suspect, 40-year-old Joshua Brown of Dover. He is wanted for several weapons-related crimes.



If you think you have seen Joshua Brown, you are asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.