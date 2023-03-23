Shots Fire at House in Laurel on Two Separate Nights

Delaware State Police are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred at the same location earlier this week in Laurel. The incidents happened on the mornings of March 19th and March 23rd. Police say someone fired several shots into the side of a house on Shiloh Church Road at about 3 a.m. The same home was targeted on the 23rd. No one was injured or struck by the gunfire. Police have not identified any suspects yet, and surveillance video and images are currently unavailable.

The Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating both incidents. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding these cases to contact Detective Z. Spudis or Detective K. Wideman by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.