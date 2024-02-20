Shots Fired at Dover Home; Investigation Underway

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a home being damaged Monday night on Slaughter Street. Dover Police was called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the area of Simon Circle for the report of shots fired. Officers found several shell casings on Slaughter Street and determined that a home on that street had been damaged by gunfire. No one was inside the house when it was shot and no injuries were reported as a result of this shooting. There are no leads at this time. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police.