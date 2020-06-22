Shots Fired At Occupied Home In Magnolia

An occupied home was struck by gunfire in Magnolia Sunday night.

Delaware State Police say at about 8:14 Sunday night, troopers responded to a reported shot in the 800-block of Millchop Lane. A woman and three juveniles were in the living room at the time when they heard a loud noise.

A bullet struck a front window of the home. No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the person or people who fired the shot. Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.