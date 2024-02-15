Shots Fired at Rehoboth Beach Residence

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in a neighborhood in Rehoboth Beach. At about 12:50 a.m., troopers responded to a home on Norwood Street in Rehoboth Beach for a report of shots fired. When troopers arrived, they discovered that gunfire struck the home and the vehicles at the residence several times. Four adults were in the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured, and the motive behind the incident remains unclear. At this time, police do not have any description or other information on who may have done this.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Detectives are still investigating this shooting. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective K. Wideman by calling 302-752-3832. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.