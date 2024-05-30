Shots Fired at Seaford Area Home

Delaware State Police are investigating another incident in which shots were fired at a house. According to DSP, yesterday evening just before 6:30, troopers responded to a home on Kelly Circle in Seaford for a report of a shooting. When troopers arrived, they learned that two individuals fired several rounds at the occupied house and injured a 15-year-old girl. She was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot. There were no other injuries reported.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Detectives are still investigating this shooting. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective W. Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.