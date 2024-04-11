Shots Fired in Dover Park; Investigation Underway

The Dover Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots were fired late yesterday on White Oak Road at Dover Park. The investigation began at 4:46 p.m., when Dover Police were called for shots fired in the park. Officers responded and saw several individuals running from the area. Officers found several spent shell casings in the area where this incident occurred, however no injuries were reported as a result of this shooting. As to who might have fired the shots, police do not have any other information at this time.

Contact Information from Dover Police

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.