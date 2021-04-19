Shots Fired In Ocean Pines

About ten rounds of gunfire came from an SUV in Ocean Pines late Sunday night.

According to Ocean Pines Police, the shots were reported between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday in South Ocean Pines. There were no injuries reported, and there have been no reports of damage.

Police Chief Leo Ehrisman said the shots might have come from a Chevrolet Equinox or similar SUV in the area of Footbridge Trail and Nottingham Lane. Police do not know of any specific targets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ocean Pines Police at 410-641-7747.