Shots Fired in Seaford Leads to 5 Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges

Five Seaford men have been arrested by Seaford Police after a report of shots fired in the Mearsfield Development just after midnight Saturday. Police arriving at the scene saw numerous vehicles leaving the area of a residence that is still under construction. A traffic stop on one of the vehicles and police saw a firearm that was partially concealed inside. The occupants were detained and a search of their persons and the vehicle turned up two additional firearms and marijuana. All five – 22 year old Johnny Cetoute, 19 year old Ramone Clayton, 18 year old Denzel Altenor, 22 year old Elton Joseph, 21 year old Maxyondy Jean Baptiste – are charged with the following offenses:

possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited

carrying a concealed deadly weapon (firearm)(3 counts)

possession of a destructive weapon

possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance

criminal trespass 2nd degree

They were all taken to JP Court 7 and are being held at the Department of Corrections in default of $73,100 cash bail.