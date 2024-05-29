Shots Fired Incident at Home in Dover Neighborhood

Two adults and three children in a Dover neighborhood are physically okay after the home they were in was hit by gunfire several times. The shooting occurred during the early morning hours on May 28th at the residence on North Governor’s Boulevard. Troopers recovered numerous shell casings at the scene. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, and no description of the individual (s) is available at this time. Anyone with information should contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

On May 28, 2024, at approximately 5:08 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on North Governor’s Boulevard for a report that a house had been hit by gunfire. The preliminary investigation revealed that sometime during the early morning hours, the home had been hit gunfire several times. Troopers recovered numerous shell casings at the scene.

There were two adults and three children in the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured, and the motive behind the incident remains unclear. A suspect description is unknown at this time.

Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective C. Bowie by calling 302-698-8503. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov