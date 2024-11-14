Shots Fired Incident in Milford Results in Arrest of Three

Milford police have arrested three individuals in connection with an incident at Brightway Commons earlier this month. Police say they responded to the location on November 5th just after 7 p.m. and learned that multiple gunshots were heard in the apartment complex. Officers did locate damage to a vehicle and building on the property. No one was injured during this incident. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified, located, and arrested 18-year-old Jayden Sykes of Milford, 19-year-old Jawuan Satirin of Lincoln and a 17-year-old male from Milford. Sykes and Satirin were each committed to the Department of Correction while the 17-year-old was committed to Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center.

List of Charges–from the Milford Police Department: