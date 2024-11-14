Shots Fired Incident in Milford Results in Arrest of Three
November 14, 2024/
Milford police have arrested three individuals in connection with an incident at Brightway Commons earlier this month. Police say they responded to the location on November 5th just after 7 p.m. and learned that multiple gunshots were heard in the apartment complex. Officers did locate damage to a vehicle and building on the property. No one was injured during this incident. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified, located, and arrested 18-year-old Jayden Sykes of Milford, 19-year-old Jawuan Satirin of Lincoln and a 17-year-old male from Milford. Sykes and Satirin were each committed to the Department of Correction while the 17-year-old was committed to Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center.
List of Charges–from the Milford Police Department:
Skyes was charged with:
– Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
– Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
– Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm
– Reckless Endangering First Degree (Five Counts)
– Disorderly Conduct
He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $80,100.00 cash bail.
Satirin was charged with:
– Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
– Conspiracy 2nd Degree
– Reckless Endangering First Degree (10 Counts)
– Criminal Mischief Under $1,000.00
– Criminal Mischief Over $1,000.00
– Disorderly Conduct
He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $79,000.00 cash bail.
The 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with:
– Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
– Possession of a Deadly Weapon Person Under 18
– Reckless Endangering First Degree (10 Counts)
– Conspiracy 2nd Degree
– Criminal Mischief Under $1,000.00
– Criminal Mischief Over $1,000.00
– Disorderly Conduct
