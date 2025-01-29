Shots Fired Into Home in Dover

The Dover Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots were fired and a home damaged yesterday– Tuesday evening. The investigation began around 7:30 p.m., when Dover Police received a call to Willis Road following the shooting. Officers responded and talked to one of the residents. Police say an unknown individual (s) fired several shots into their home causing damage. Four people were in the house and were unharmed as a result of the shooting. There are no additional leads to provide at this time.

Additional Info:

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware. crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.