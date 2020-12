An occupied home and three vehicles were struck by gunshots Monday night, according to Dover Police.

The shots were reported at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of East Water Street and River Road in Capital Green. Five people were in the home that was struck. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.