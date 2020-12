A home and a parked pick-up truck were struck by gunfire in the Camden area of Kent County Monday morning.



Delaware State Police say an unknown person fired the shots toward an occupied home in the 500-block of Cow Marsh Creek Road.

No one was struck or injured. The front of the home was struck twice and one round hit a pick-up truck in the driveway.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.