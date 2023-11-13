Shupe Announces Run for Reelection to 36th District
November 13, 2023/
This morning, 36th District Representative Bryan Shupe (R) announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024. Shupe is a small business owner in Milford and has been a member of the State House since 2018 and serves the communities of Milford, Lincoln, Ellendale, Slaughter Beach and Primehook.
Shupe currently serves on the following committees:
- Education
- Health & Human Development
- Housing & Community Affairs
- Judiciary
- Natural Resources & Energy