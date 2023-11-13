Shupe Announces Run for Reelection to 36th District

November 13, 2023/Mari Lou

Hermann-Financial
Image courtesy Delaware.gov

This morning, 36th District Representative Bryan Shupe (R) announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024. Shupe is a small business owner in Milford and has been a member of the State House since 2018 and serves the communities of Milford, Lincoln, Ellendale, Slaughter Beach and Primehook.

Shupe currently serves on the following committees:

  • Education
  • Health & Human Development
  • Housing & Community Affairs
  • Judiciary
  • Natural Resources & Energy
Hermann-Financial
Posted in , , , ,