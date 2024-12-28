Sick or Dead Snow Geese Found Friday in Sussex County Coastal Waters

DNREC officials say that a number of snow geese were found Friday either sick or dead in coastal waters in Sussex County. These birds have been sent to the University of Delaware Poultry Health System lab to determine if they fell victim to the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI). Officials say that detections of the avian influenza in the snow geese that were stricken in Sussex County – including geese found Friday at Prime Hook Beach – would be the first confirmation in wild birds in the Delmarva region since May of 2022. DNREC advises waterfowl hunters and anyone coming across a dead or sick wild bird to take precautions.

Additional information from DNREC:

HPAI is known to be carried widely in North America by wild birds, especially waterfowl, raptors, and vultures.

Waterfowl hunters and anyone coming across a dead or sick wild bird of any kind should take precaution – for more information on proper protocols upon coming in contact with a wild bird that may have contracted HPAI, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services website . DNREC also reminds hunters to be cautious when afield handling their harvests of duck and geese as the waterfowl season continues in Delaware.

Delaware poultry growers are advised to continue following biosecurity protocols for HPAI. Commercial poultry producers should contact the company they grow for if they notice signs of the disease, while backyard flock owners seeing any indication of HPAI in their flock should contact the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at poultry.health@delaware.gov, or call 302-698-4507 and provide the grower’s contact information, size of flock, location, and concerns.

For more information on avian influenza, visit https://de.gov/poultry.