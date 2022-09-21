Signing of SB 328 Renames Meadows Tract at Blackbird State Forest as “Bruce C. Ennis Tract”

Image courtesy Delaware.gov

Governor John Carney has signed Senate Bill 328 which renames the Meadows Tract at Blackbird State Forest to the “Bruce C. Ennis Tract” in honor of Senator Bruce Ennis. This is 456 acres of open meadows, forested trails, three ponds and on of Delaware’s two forest education centers. Senator Ennis has served 40 years in both the State legislature and public safety and will retire in November.

Image courtesy Delaware.gov

From the release from the Governors office: This tract of state forestland is part of an ecologically critical zone connecting the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays. The Blackbird State Forest is managed by the Department of Agriculture and is a popular destination for hiking, horseback riding, nature watching, camping, and hunting.

The Bruce C. Ennis Tract / Image courtesy Delaware Department of Agriculture

“There are a lot of people that work hard to make our state a better place and Senator Bruce Ennis continues to do so in such a humble way,” said Governor John Carney. “On behalf of the people of this district and the people of our state, for a great tribute to a man who has given so much to our state. What a way to celebrate the service of Senator Ennis, by renaming this beautiful meadow and piece of property in his honor.”

About 50 people were in attendance for the bill-signing event on Tuesday, including Senator Ennis’ family, and members of the General Assembly and the Governor’s cabinet.

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long shared that “Today we stand in a beautiful, peaceful location celebrating a man who really fought to make Delaware a safe, wonderful place to live.” She added that Senator Ennis is “truly a statesman” and has always been an avid supporter of “open space, natural resources and agriculture.”

Delaware Forest Service educator Ashley Melvin and Senator Ennis’s granddaughter had the honor of unveiling the new tract sign that will be placed on Blackbird Station Road at the entrance to Ennis Tract.

Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse stated, “Senator Ennis has worked tirelessly to improve everyone’s quality of life. He’s made sure that we have natural resources protected and preserved for future generations. This means a lot to me personally, and a lot to the Department. I can think of no better tribute to a man who has done so much for his state.”