Silver Spring Woman Killed in Crash near Harrington

Delaware State Police have released the name of the person who died in a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 13 near Hopkins Cemetery Road near Harrington. Police say an Accord driven by a Rockville, MD man was stopped in the median crossover and pulled into the path of a Civic that was southbound on Route 13. The Civic hit the passenger side door – the passenger, 65 year old Charma Edmonds of Silver Spring, MD was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries.