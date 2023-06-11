Single Vehicle Crash East of Laurel Leaves 1 Dead

A Laurel man is dead after a single vehicle crash just before midnight Saturday. Delaware State Police say a 27 year old man driving a Chevy SUV was eastbound on Shiloh Church Road and failed to maintain control of his SUV in a curve just east of Johnson Road. The SUV went into a drainage ditch and overturned several times – ejecting the driver, who was not properly restrained. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

Shiloh Church Road in the area of the collision was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.